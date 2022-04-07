Left Menu

Pink Floyd to release newly recorded single with vocals by Ukrainian singer

British rock band Pink Floyd has announced that a newly recorded single under the group's banner, 'Hey Hey Rise Up', will come out on Friday.

Members of 'Pink Floyd' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
British rock band Pink Floyd has announced that a newly recorded single under the group's banner, 'Hey Hey Rise Up', will come out on Friday. According to Variety, the lead vocals of the song will not be by David Gilmour but rather a Ukrainian singer, whose cappella vocals from an Instagram post shot in Kyiv's Sofiyskaya Square have been set to music by the veteran band.

The music for the new song was recorded on March 30 by longtime members Gilmour and Nick Mason, along with longtime bass player Guy Pratt and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney. The vocalist grafted into the new Pink Floyd track is Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band Boombox.

They have been taken from an Instagram video he posted five weeks ago in which he sings a World War I-era Ukrainian protest song, 'The Red Viburnum In The Meadow', which has seen a revival as a cry against the Russian war upon Ukraine. The final line of the song translates as "Hey hey, rise up and rejoice." As per Variety, a music video is on the way as well, also shot on March 30, directed by Mat Whitecross while the players were still assembled for the recording session. (ANI)

