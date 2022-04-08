Left Menu

Maya Erskine boards Amazon's 'Mr and Mrs Smith' after Phoebe Waller-Bridge exit

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 09:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 09:36 IST
Maya Erskine, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Amazon has replaced 'PEN15' star Maya Erskine with Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge in its upcoming adaptation of 'Mr and Mrs Smith'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor and co-creator Donald Glover revealed the news on Thursday.

Picked up straight to series in February 2021, the reboot of the 2005 New Regency film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is created by 'Atlanta' star Glover and Waller-Bridge. Although the Emmy winner has exited the role following "creative differences," she remains involved as co-creator and exec producer for the show.

Francesca Sloane, a collaborator with Glover on FX's 'Atlanta', remains co-creator, showrunner and executive producer on the series via her overall deal with Amazon. Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer from New Regency are also executive producers, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

