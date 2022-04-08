Call My Agent! Season 5 is under development alongside a spinoff film

The French comedy-drama 'Call My Agent!' accumulated a huge reputation and appreciation globally since its release on France 2 (French public national television channel) on 14 October 2015; thanks to Netflix for broadcasting the show worldwide. After the first four season's success, fans have been waiting for Call My Agent! Season 5.To their delight, the wait is almost over!

Call My Agent! Season 5 is under production alongside a spin-off film, noted Variety. The fifth season is in an earlier stage of development at France Televisions. Both the film and new season are reteaming producers Aurélien Larger and Harold Valentin of Mother Production, a Mediawan company, with Dominique Besnehard's Mon Voisin Productions and France Télévisions.

During the announcement of Call My Agent! Season 5 which was made by Thomas Anargyros, chief executive of Mediawan Studios, the company behind the series, on French radio station Europe 1, said the spin-off film will release first and Call My Agent! Season 5 would follow.

"We're making great progress [on the film]," he said. "We want to produce it this year, and we're looking to air it likely at the end of the year or early next year. And we'll move forward with a new season for Call My Agent."

Call My Agent! Season 5 will start from where the fourth season concluded. The film will mainly highlight the story of Andrea Martel. Many other smaller plots will also be added to the storyline. Series creator Dominique Besnehard revealed that they are planning to do some part of the shooting in New York.

Almost all the key cast members are expected to return in Call My Agent! Season 5. This includes Killing Eve's Camille Cottin as Andréa Martel, Thibault de Montalembert as Mathias Barneville, Assaad Bouab as Hicham Janowski, Stéfi Celma as Sofia, Laure Calamy as Noémie, Liliane Rovère as Arlette and many others.

