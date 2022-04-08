Stranger Things Season 4 is arriving with a ‘horror movie’ feel, says Duffer Brothers

The release dates for both parts of Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 have been announced recently. After this announcement, fans are excited to see what new turns and twists are waiting for them in the upcoming storyline. Especially, Finn Wolfhard has already warned during the ongoing production that Stranger Things Season 4 would be yet another terrifying season.

In an interview with Apple Music's Matt Wilkinson Show, Finn Wolfhard said, "We say it every year like, 'This season's scarier. This season's scarier'. This season is like truly messed up, and it's going to freak people out a lot."

He added: "You know [creators] the Duffer Brothers are doing things that people haven't seen before in the show, which is really refreshing because if the show has been going on for as long as it has, you want people to still care."

The Duffer-Brothers-created science fiction horror drama has received critical acclaim for its characterization, atmosphere, acting, soundtrack, directing, writing, and homages to 1980s films. The series, Stranger Things has also received a handful of nominations and awards. Since the release date of Stranger Things Season, 4 has surfaced, it has created buzz on the internet.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 is scheduled for Netflix release on May 27, while Vol. 2 will be released on July 1, 2022. Another piece of good news is that there are still many stories to tell about Eleven and her brave friends. Fans will get another season of the science fiction horror drama. Duffer brother also announced that the series Stranger Things will conclude with its fifth season.

In the weekly show Present Company with Krista Smith, Duffer brothers said Stranger Things Season 4 will give a 'horror movie' feeling. He noted, "When we pitched it to Netflix all those years ago, we pitched it as the kids are...The Goonies in E.T.," explained Ross Duffer.

"That's their storyline. And the adults are in Jaws and Close Encounters and then the teens are in Nightmare on Elm Street or Halloween. But, this year, we don't have the kids. We can't do The Goonies anymore. And so, suddenly, we're leaning much harder into that horror movie territory that we love. It was fun to make that change."

Stranger Things Season 4 is coming three years on from the last installment, and the story will start a year later in spring 1986. The titles for Stranger Things Season 4 are as follows:

Chapter One: The Hellfire Club,

Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse,

Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero,

Chapter Four: Dear Billy,

Chapter Five: The Nina Project,

Chapter Six: The Dive,

Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,

Chapter Eight: Papa, Chapter Nine: The Piggyback.

The story will take place far from Hawkins. Season 3 ends with Byers' family and Eleven shifting their location. Matt Duffer indicates there were several loose ends in Season 3. It seems Season 4 would explore Hopper's perceived death and Eleven being adopted by Will's mother and relocating with her new family out of state.

Most of the leading actors from the previous season are returning to Stranger Things Season 4. This includes Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane Hopper, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, GatenMatarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, among others.

Watch all the trailers of Netflix Stranger Things Season 4 below.

