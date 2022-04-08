Left Menu

Allu Arjun extends gratitude to fans for heartwarming birthday wishes

Superstar Allu Arjun penned a note of thanks to his fans who showered him with heartfelt birthday wishes on his special day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:55 IST
Allu Arjun (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Allu Arjun penned a note of thanks to his fans who showered him with heartfelt birthday wishes on his special day. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun, who turned 40 on Friday, wrote, "Hello everyone! Firstly, I would like to thank everybody for all your wishes. It's your love and blessings that have gotten me this far."

He added, "I am extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audiences, and my lovely and special fans." The 'Pushpa' star also said that he has immense gratitude for every experience that has touched his life adding, "I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled.. with infinite gratitude. Thank you."

Allu Arjun's 2021 film 'Pushpa: The Rise' grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. After the film's success, the actor is all set to star in 'Pushpa: The Rule', the sequel of the 2021 movie that also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. He will also star in Venu Sriram's' ICON', which Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce.

Arjun will also headline an untitled action film with Siva Koratala. According to several reports, he will soon collaborate with 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

