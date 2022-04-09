Left Menu

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates son's birthday with heart-warming Instagram post

Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow shared a heart-warming post for her son Moses Martin's birthday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 13:48 IST
Gwyneth Paltrow with son Moses (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow shared a heart-warming post for her son Moses Martin's birthday. The 49-year-old actor shared a picture of her son, who turned 16 on Friday, on Instagram with a heartfelt message expressing how 'lucky' she feels to be his mother.

"@mosesmartin you are 16 today," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "I'm not sure how I'm writing that number. Since you came into the world on that perfectly New York spring morning, you have made the world a better place." She further expressed her thoughts saying, "With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued. You are deeply special to all who know you. I am so lucky to be your mama."

"I'm savoring every minute as you grow and change into this amazing man. What a true blessing to have you, your wisdom, your kindness, and your beautiful singing voice ringing through our halls. You mean the world to me, my boy. Happy birthday," she added. Paltrow shares her 16-year-old son Moses and 17-year-old daughter Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin, while also being a stepmom to her husband Brad Falchuk's teenagers, son Brody and daughter Isabella. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

