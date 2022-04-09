Left Menu

Nana Patekar returns to silver screen with 'The Confession'

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, famous and loved for his unique style of acting in diverse genres is making a comeback on the big screen after a long gap from the Bollywood industry with a social-thriller drama titled 'The Confession'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 14:22 IST
Nana Patekar returns to silver screen with 'The Confession'
Nana Patekar in a still from 'The Confession' motion poster. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, famous and loved for his unique style of acting in diverse genres is making a comeback on the big screen after a long gap from the Bollywood industry with a social-thriller drama titled 'The Confession'. Makers of the upcoming drama released a motion poster unveiling the first look of the National award-winning actor.

The 22-second intriguing video starts with a fascinating dialogue of the 71-year-old star talking about the objective of truth. Patekar says in Hindi, "I have seen the face of truth, even heard its voice. I know the truth but won't accept it. I am ready to give up my life for it."

As the video ends, one can see Nana Patekar sitting at a judge's seat while giving an intense look. As per Indian film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Padma Shri actor will play a key role in the social-thriller directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and produced by Narendra Hirawat, Pravin Shah, Sagoon Wagh, Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale.

Nana Patekar is returning back to the big screen after a long gap of almost four years. He last appeared in Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala (2018), as an antagonist. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022