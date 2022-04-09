'I'm a fighter and I'll be back': Malaika Arora breaks silence on recent car accident

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who met with a car accident last Saturday, opened up about the incident on social media today. For the unversed, Malaika suffered minor injuries in a car accident last Saturday and was hospitalised at the Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actor penned a note to thank everyone for their love and support. She began, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff."

She continued, "My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally, ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring." Malaika added that moments like these are reminders to offer gratitude to all those who offer support in difficult times.

She wrote, "Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most. A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I'm now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I'm a fighter and I'll be back before you know it!" After the accident, Malaika was visited by several friends and family members, including boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer'. (ANI)

