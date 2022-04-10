Left Menu

Woman stopped during suicide bid by police in RK Puram

A 30-year-old woman was prevented from committing suicide in southwest Delhis RK Puram area because of swift response of the Delhi Police personnel, a senior officer said on Sunday. During counselling, she revealed that she and her husband were not on talking terms, and he was living separate from her, he said.The officer said the woman told police she was suffering from acute depression.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 18:50 IST
A 30-year-old woman was prevented from committing suicide in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area because of swift response of the Delhi Police personnel, a senior officer said on Sunday. On April 7, Assistant Sub Inspector Ram Swaroop and Constable Dharam Raj were on duty when a PCR call was received regarding a suicide threat by a woman, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C.

He said when the team rushed to the spot, they found that the woman had locked herself inside a room and had tied the knot of ‘dupatta’ to allegedly commit suicide. The incident happened while her husband was in office.

''Our personnel broke open the door and stopped her from committing suicide and saved her life timely. “The woman was brought to the police station with female staff and was counselled. During counselling, she revealed that she and her husband were not on talking terms, and he was living separate from her,'' he said.

The officer said the woman told police she was suffering from acute depression. “Her husband was also called. Both were counselled together,” he added.

