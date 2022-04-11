'MasterChef Australia' returns with 14th season

Get ready to dive into the world of food with the new season of 'MasterChef Australia'. The popular culinary show is all set to return with its Season 14 where it will bring together judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong.

A total of 24 contestants will be seen competing and celebrating divine cooking, to win one of the greatest culinary titles. Also, the 14th season will bring back 12 popular contestants including a few season winners from previous editions like Julie Goodwin, Sashi Cheliah, Billie McKay, Minoli De Silva, Tommy Pham, Alvin Quah, Michael Weldon, Mindy Woods, Christina Batista, Sarah Todd, John Carasig and Aldo Ortado.

'MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites' will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from April 19 onwards. (ANI)

