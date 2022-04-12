Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ series ropes in Sam Bailey, Angela Barnes as directors

Marvel Studios has tapped ''Brown Girls'' co-creater Sam Bailey and ''Blindspotting'' helmer Angela Barnes to direct its upcoming series ''Ironheart''. The show will be produced by Proximity, the production company co-founded by “Black Panther” filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

According to Variety, Bailey and Barnes will be directing three episodes each. ''Ironheart'' centres on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who invents a suit of armor similar to Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit. Thorne will make her debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is scheduled to be released in November.

''Ironheart'' also features actors Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross. The show is created by head writer Chinaka Hodge. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Zoie Nagelhout are serving as executive producers along with Proximity's Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian and Hodge. PTI SHD SHD

