Jessica Henwick, Hugo Weaving join Julia Garner in thriller 'The Royal Hotel'

'Matrix' stars Jessica Henwick and Hugo Weaving have joined Julia Garner in Kitty Green's upcoming thriller titled 'The Royal Hotel'. In 'The Royal Hotel', which is based on a true story, Garner will play Hannah who, alongside her best friend Liv (Henwick) goes backpacking in Australia. After running out of money the women take a live-in job in The Royal Hotel, a bar located in a remote mining town in the Australian outback; according to Variety.

"Billy, the bar's owner (played by Weaving) doesn't hesitate to introduce the women to Australia's hard-core drinking culture along with some of the locals. But when their behaviour crosses the line Hannah and Liv find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that grows rapidly out of their control," as per the logline obtained by Variety. Green has co-written the drama's script with Oscar Redding.

'The Royal Hotel' is produced by See-Saw's Emile Sherman and Iain Canning. Scarlett Pictures' Kath Shelper will also produce the project while See-Saw Films' COO Simon Gillis will executive produce it. (ANI)

