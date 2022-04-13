Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3: Fans launched a petition for a different ending!

Attack on Titan is not over yet! Fans across the world will be happy to know that Attack on Titan's third and final season will premiere in 2023. The second part aired from January 10 to April 4, 2022. There were only nine chapters of the manga left to adapt after the Part 2 finale, and the third part is likely to be the last part of the final season.

Attack on Titan (Part 2) ended with an announcement that the final season's "conclusion" will air on the NHK-General channel in 2023. The teaser's English description calls the next part "Part 3," but the Japanese text calls it "kanketsu-hen" (conclusion).

The ending triggers a controversy around MAPPA's decision, as some fans thought they are unnecessarily extending the anime for another season. The series has been already stretched out to three parts over three years, and now there could an Attack on Titan part 4.

The Attack on Titan manga by Isayama Hajime was published by Kodansha Comics and ran for 34 volumes across nine years from 2012 to 2021. The anime series so far has covered the story from volumes 1 to 33, adapting roughly 134 chapters of content out of a possible 139.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will be adapted from the nine chapters of the manga. Chapter 139 alone, which features a time skip following the aftermath of the "War of Paradis Arc," featured several jumps in the plot that it almost felt disjointed. According to Gamerant, in a way, a lot of the criticisms surrounding Attack on Titan's ending could be traced back to Chapter 139.

Fans are not satisfied with the end of the Attack on Titan final season Part 2. A Change.org petition has been launched asking author Hajime Isayama for a completely different anime ending.

The petition is titled "Get MAPPA to make an anime-original ending for Attack on Titan," and the caption reads: "fellow AoT fans, we all read chapter 137, 138 and 139. i believe most of us are unsatisfied with the plotholes, character arcs, and the ending overall."

Hopefully, Attack On Titan Final Season Part 3 will give a gorgeous ending. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on anime series.

