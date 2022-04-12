Boruto Episode 245 summary out: Boruto to be cornered while Funamushi unleashes his jutsu?

The Japanese animanga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 245 will air on Sunday without any break. The installment will continue the "Funato Invasion" arc.

After a long time, fans will see in the story of the Funato arc, which depicts Boruto's participation in the battlefield. Funamushi is burning with anger, and he wants to take down Boruto and his friends. There will be a severe battle in Boruto Episode 245.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 245 is titled, "Funamushi's Tenacity." The official trailer and the synopsis for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 245 is out. It hints that Boruto and his partners are ready to confront the Funato clan. Boruto is expecting Buntan to return to the battle.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 245 synopsis

According to Indonesian media Kabar Lumajang, Funamushi troops will attack Boruto and company in Boruto Episode 245. Currently, the condition of Funamushi is like Sasuk targeting Itachi. He wants to take revenge Kagura and Gross to his leader, Seiren.

The battle begins. Boruto and company would be cornered while Funamushi unleashes his strongest jutsu.

Will Boruto and his partners defeat Funamushi and troops from destroying the village? The pirates promise to show Boruto and the others how terrifying the Funato clan is. Boruto and his team members are ready to fight back against the pirates.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 244 recaps

"Finding the bridges collapsed, Funamushi leads his forces into the ravine just as Kagura planned. Buntan confronts Hebiichigo about her attempt on Kagura's life. Hebiichigo, still in doubt that they would get acquitted, tries convincing Buntan of running away in the chaos and rejoining Shizuma's group. Buntan advises her to stop putting her trust in the wrong people, based on her relationship with Shizuma, and how he used her during the prison escape. Kagura releases the Curse Marks binding his squad. The shinobi and most of the villagers take cover to ward off Funamushi's scouting party, to ensure that the Funato elite squad does take the bait and enter the ravine. Kagura, Boruto and Mitsuki head to the mountains to retrieve some kids who ran off with Kawaki's headband. In the commotion of the scouting party entering the village, Hebiichigo runs off, with Metal unsuccessfully trying to convince her to come back. Kagura trusts Buntan and Kyoho to go and bring her back."

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 245 is scheduled to release on April 17, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of BorutoNaruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1047: Momo to show astonishing courage to save Onigashima