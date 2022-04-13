No Game No Life Season 2: Updates on its renewal possibility and more!

The Japanese anime No Game No Life aired in April of 2014. Fans are still waiting for the second season of the series. In the meantime, the creators delivered a movie prequel named, 'No Game No Life: Zero' that premiered in 2017. However, the storyline of the prequel movie was no way linked to the first season's story.

No Game No Life Season 2 is yet to be officially announced. As of February 2022, eleven volumes of the No Game No Life light novel series have been published in Japan. No Game No Life light novel series is still ongoing in 2022 in Japan. YuuKamiya, published the latest volume on November 25, 2021. According to him, the manga will end soon, as it is entering its final stage at the end of volume 11.

The Japanese light novel series follows the adventures of step-siblings Sora and Shiro, who make an undefeated group of gamers 'Blank'. They are challenged to a game of chess by Tet, from another reality. The two are victorious and are offered to live in a world that centers on games. They accept, lose the game and Tet sends them to a reality known as Disboard, where everything is decided by a game. Their next goal is to conquer sixteen separate species in order to challenge Tet to a game.

No Game No Life Season Episode 12, titled, "Rule Number 10" ends with Sora and Shiro being defeated. "Sora reveals he bound Stephanie to the Pledges to hide her intent while Shiro calculated the NPC's movements, allowing Stephanie to hide her location. While Izuna laments the werebeasts' fate, Sora assures her of his goodwill."

The synopsis continues: "Sora forces political pressure on the Eastern Federation leader, the nameless Miko, to challenge him to a game. They have a coin flip where Sora has it land on its edge. He convinces the Miko to declare they both win and as a result, Elkia can share resources with the Eastern Federation while the werebeasts maintain their self-rule; the allied nation is named the Elkia Federation. In the aftermath, Sora and friends have the Miko channel old dues for a game."

There is enough content left for adaptation. As the first season adapted the first three volumes of the manga, No Game No Life Season 2 might cover volume 4 of the manga. Currently, there is no announcement on No Game No Life Season 2. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the manga series. Stay tuned!

