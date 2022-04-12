One Piece Chapter 1047 prediction: Luffy vs. Kaidou battle might be interrupted again by CPO

One Piece Chapter 1047 is going to have a mesmerizing storyline. One Piece is one of the longest-running mangas of all time. The Japanese manga has crossed 1000 chapters, and its popularity is still on the upsurge.

Unfortunately, One Piece Chapter 1047 is not returning this Sunday. The manga will be on hiatus. However, it will definitely release on April 24, 2022. Fans can expect the spoilers of the upcoming chapter in the same week before the release. The raw scans would be available between Thursday and Friday of the same week, along with the chapter's detailed summary. The manga will release at different times in different places worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

As the manga is approaching the final moments of the Onigashima raid, fans are expecting a captivating plotline, with lots of interesting moments. It was pre-decided that the manga Oda will take a break between a few upcoming chapters of the One Piece manga release date. Here is the list of ODA-Sensei's break schedule:

Postponement of One Piece Chapter 1047 (Author)

April 24: One Piece Chapter 1047

Postponement of One Piece Chapter 1048 (the magazine)

May 8 (possible release): One Piece Chapter 1048

One Piece Chapter 1047 will depict the epic fight between Luffy and Kaidou. Allies of Luffy are also ready to save the Onigashima from the Flower Capital. Fans will see once again whether Momonosuke can save the Flower Capital from the clashing of Onigashima, as we have seen in One Piece Chapter 1029.

As Momo can discourse with the voice of Gargantuan elephant Zunisha, he might ask him to carry the Island on his back. Moreover, Since Zunesha could also hear the drums of Liberation, it seems very soon fans will see Luffy's transformation into Joy Boy and using his Nika powers to a greater extent.

One of the reddit users predicts that after using Gomu-Gomu-no Lightning Hawk to cause considerable damage and break Kaidou's Kanobu, the fighting between the duo might get interrupted again by the CPO. Moreover, Zoro and Luffy could take down Kaidou together, as it also took the awakening powers of both Law and Kidd to take down Big Mom.

As Gorosei already realizes that Luffy has awakened with his power and the incarnation of Joy Boy, he could be the most dangerous for the World Government. They found a possible strength in Luffy that could be threatened for Gorosei. Therefore, they could again send some CPO agents to immediately kill Monkey D. Luffy.

There could be a conflux of several storylines in One Piece Chapter 1047. Will Gorosei order CPO agents to kill Luffy? How will Momonosuke save Onigashima? Can he convince Zunisha to carry the Island on his back? What will be Kaidou's next outbreak on Luffy?

To get the answerS, fans have to wait for a week more. One Piece Chapter 1047 is scheduled to be released on April 24, 2022.

