Police force deployed outside Ranbir Kapoor's house as wedding festivities kick start

Police force has been deployed outside Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai residence as festivities of his rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt commenced today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:16 IST
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Police force has been deployed outside Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai residence as festivities of his rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt commenced today. Mumbai police personnel could be seen stationed at the main gate of Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu where people from the media industry had gathered to capture visuals of the guests arriving.

Earlier today, guests were spotted arriving in luxury traveller vans at the 'Barfi' actor's house where security has been beefed up to ensure that everything goes on smoothly. Reportedly, the highly-anticipated wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house.

While Ranbir and Alia have remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom. (ANI)

