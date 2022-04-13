Left Menu

Let's pledge to work towards promoting non-violence, eradicating social evils: President

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:34 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted people on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti and asked them to take a pledge to work towards promoting non-violence and eradicating social evils.

Lord Mahavira showed the path of spiritual liberation by observing the vows of Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truthfulness), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity) and Aparigraha (non-possession), Kovind said.

He taught renunciation and restraint, love and compassion, and modesty and righteousness as the basis to lead a balanced human life, the President said.

Kovind asked people to take a pledge to work towards promoting non-violence and eradicating all kinds of social evils in the society.

''On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially the Jain community,'' he said in a message.

