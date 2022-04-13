Left Menu

'Jersey' producer explains why release date of Shahid Kapoor's film was changed

A few days after announcing the new release date of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey', producer Aman Gill has issued a statement citing the real reason behind the delay.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:57 IST
'Jersey' producer explains why release date of Shahid Kapoor's film was changed
'Jersey' poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A few days after announcing the new release date of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey', producer Aman Gill has issued a statement citing the real reason behind the delay. According to Aman, the film was landed in a legal soup after writer Rajneesh Jaiswal claimed that 'Jersey' had been plagiarised from his script. The Bombay High Court has now ruled its decision in favour of 'Jersey' makers, and the film is all set to release on April 22.

"We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn't want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April," Aman said. Earlier, 'Jersey' was supposed to release on April 14, the same day as 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

For the unversed, 'Jersey', which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, is the Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, featuring Nani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022