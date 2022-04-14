Jennifer Lopez's Netflix documentary 'Halftime' to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez's documentary on Netflix is set to open the Tribeca Film Festival, scheduled for a premiere at the United Palace in Washington Heights on June 8. As per Variety, the documentary directed by Amanda Micheli, offers an intimate peek behind the curtain following Lopez as she readies herself for her Super Bowl Halftime show, as well as for her performance at the recent presidential inauguration.

"It's an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer's life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true," said Micheli. Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Co-Founder and CEO, said, "The Tribeca Festival has always been an activist festival -- a celebration of entertainment and innovation in the midst of remarkable challenges. We're thrilled to open with 'Halftime' an inspirational documentary that spotlights Jennifer Lopez's activism through her iconic Super Bowl halftime show."

She added, "Tribeca is proud to feature a wide selection of diverse programming that reflects our commitment to equity and inclusion, and we're eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of JLo's Latina culture and heritage at the United Palace, just blocks away from the Bronx." While the Tribeca Film Festival is slated to run from June 8-19, Lopez's 'Halftime' will debut on Netflix on June 14. (ANI)

