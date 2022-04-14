Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in pink at Ranbir, Alia's wedding ceremony

True to their name, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan looked nothing short of royalty at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:53 IST
True to their name, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan looked nothing short of royalty at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony. Before leaving for the function venue, Vastu, the star couple was clicked by the paparazzi.

The two were seen twinning in pink. Kareena opted for Manish Malhotra's classic real zari embroidered timeless organza saree. She was also spotted carrying a beautiful potli. On the other hand, Saif chose to sport a pink coloured kurta. He elevated his ethnic look with a white Nehru jacket.

Kareena's sister Karisma and their father Randhir Kapoor were also spotted arriving at Ranbir's residence. Karisma marked her presence wearing a stunning saree.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are expected to pose for the paparazzi as newlyweds at 7 pm after performing the wedding rituals. (ANI)

