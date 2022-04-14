Left Menu

Amul celebrates Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding with new doodle

Keeping up with its tradition of posting topical doodles on film releases, celebrity weddings and other significant events, dairy brand Amul celebrated star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding on Thursday by dedicating its new doodle to the duo.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:19 IST
Doodle shared by Amul (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The company shared a unique artwork on its Twitter handle in which Ranbir and Alia-styled doodles could be seen dressed in ethnic attires. Ranbir's doodle could be seen feeding a slice of bread loaded with Amul butter to Alia.

Amul used witty wordplay in the caption that read, "Patt Mangni, Bhatt Byaah!" and "Star butter", in place of 'Star couple'. The 'Brahmastra' stars tied the knot today at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu.

Apart from the couple's family members, several guests including Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji also attended the wedding. The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

