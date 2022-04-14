Sex Education Season 4: Simone Ashley confirms she is not returning!

Just after the release of the third season in September 17, the comedy-drama Sex Education is renewed for Season 4 in September 25, 2021. The premiere date for Sex Education Season 4 is yet to be revealed. But if the production starts in this month and continues through November, then the post-production work would take at least another six months. Thus, fans can expect the series to come in early 2023.

Unfortunately, as of April 2022, there is no news on when the show will even go back into production.

During the filming of Season 3, COVID protocols on set made shooting a "slow and painful" process, creator Laurie Nunn told the Evening Standard. She added, "Everybody [on set] really had to dig quite deep - there were a lot of emotions swirling around." As the pandemic is not over yet, we shouldn't expect Sex Education Season 4 to release in early 2022.

But, according to Netflix Life, the fourth season's filming is set to commence in April 2022, and it may continue till November 2022.

The production team is already preparing for the filming. The casting director Lauren Evans, announced a casting call for Sex Education Season 4 on November. In an interview with backstage.com, Lauren Evans said, "We wanted to find an eclectic ensemble that felt fresh and diverse. The auditions were fantastic." Viewers will see two newbies, Abbi and Kent, in Sex Education Season 4.

CASTING CALL for two new trans characters in SEX EDUCATION Season 4 @NetflixUK 🍆 Trans actors get on it!!! 😁💗🌸💪🏾 Pls share with pals too! pic.twitter.com/QUQ9tTms8Y — Krishna Istha (@KrishnaIstha) November 17, 2021

But the lead star Simone Ashley might not be returning in Sex Education Season 4. Presently, she is busy with Netflix's another popular show Bridgerton.

Simone Ashley recently appeared in the chat show "This Morning" with the host Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson. While answering whether fans will see her in Sex Education Season 4? The actor said, "No!"

She explains: "I get asked that all the time. No, I'm a Bridgerton girl now."

Ashley said that she will definitely be returning for Bridgerton Season 3 and is really excited to how Kate's story will unfold now that she is married. She said, "She's the head of the household now, she's the Viscountess and married to Anthony and it's a year later at this point, so I'm very excited."

She played the main character of Olivia Hanan in the last film. Olivia last appeared in Sex Education Season 2. Olivia, who has insecurities about her sex life was seen having sex with her boyfriend. While orgasming, she covers his face with a pillow. She seeks Otis's help because she thinks she has an ugly orgasm face. She was also seen in detention with Maeve, Aimee, Ola, Lily, and Viv bonding over shared experiences of unwanted sexual advances.

Sex Education Season 4 doesn't have any release date yet. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the Netflix series.

