After Johnny Depp now Amber Heard could face a career slump

After Johnny Depp, it seems now Amber Heard's career is facing a slump! Warner Bros' Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Aquaman 2) is releasing on March 17, 2023. James Wan, who directed the first Aquaman film, is directing the upcoming film. James Wan's 2018 film Aquaman went on to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year and the highest-grossing DCEU film. Jason Momoa and Amber Heard were praised for their performance.

Now, according to a recent report by Comic Book, Amber Heard, who played Mera in the 2018 film, was almost removed from the cast of Aquaman 2 despite her outstanding performance in the first film, as the makers were concerned over her chemistry with star Jason Momoa.

Although Amber Heard was finally cast in the role of Mera in Aquaman 2, the incident shows how Heard's career too is being affected due to her conflict and legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp. After the Pirates of the Caribbean actor lost the libel case, Aquaman 2 became the target of the Johnny Depp's supporters, with fans petitioning Warner Bros. to drop the actress from the Jason Momoa co-starrer.

Few weeks back, news circulates on Social media that Warner Bros' Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might be mentioned in court during the upcoming trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

In June 2018, Johnny and his ex-wife Amber Heard had filed for divorce, and the case is still ongoing. Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse. In addition, Johnny Depp also filed a legal case against the UK tabloid The Sun Publisher News for calling him a "wife-beater" alleging that the actor performed domestic violence against his wife.

On March 2021, The Hollywood actor Johnny Depp lost his appeal to overturn a damning high court ruling that concluded he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and left her in fear for her life. After three weeks of trial, Justice Andrew Nicol dismissed his appeal against the UK tabloid.

That was a significant blow for Johnny Depp. After the initial trial, he was dropped from Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts and later from the Pirates of Caribbean franchises. And now the report with Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is hyped although the movie is about to release in December.

As for the upcoming libel lawsuit, Johnny Depp is reportedly seeking $50 million in damages and the court proceedings are set to begin in Virginia this week. He filed a libel lawsuit over her op-ed. the court proceedings will be broadcast on Court TV.

Recently, Amber Heard took to social media to thank her fans for their continued support saying ""I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court," Heard wrote. "Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world. At this time, I recognize the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive throughout these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever. With love always, A."

Amber Heard-starring Aquaman 2 will hit the cinemas on March 17, 2023, and it seems the film's box office will be impacted by the court case, just as Depp's Fantastic Beast faced consequences of the legal case against him.

