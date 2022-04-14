Left Menu

Manish Malhotra drops picture featuring Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar from Ranbir, Alia's wedding

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got hitched on Thursday, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a social media post featuring wedding guests Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:33 IST
Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got hitched on Thursday, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a social media post featuring wedding guests Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar. Manish took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture in which the trio could be seen posing for the camera. In the caption, he wrote, "My all time favourites forever. @karanjohar @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @manishmalhotraworld."

While Karisma looked beautiful in an elegant white embroidered saree, Kareena looked breathtaking in her classic organza saree, designed by Manish. Karan opted for a traditional pink sherwani. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot today in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place at the groom's Bandra residence in the presence of family members and close friends.

Though the wedding ceremony has concluded, Ranbir and Alia are yet to make an official public appearance as a married couple. Reports suggest that the couple will host a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

