China's Xian to impose temporary COVID curbs on residents' movement, business activities

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:58 IST
The northwestern Chinese city of Xian will restrict residents' movement and business activities from Saturday through to Tuesday, the city's government said on Friday, after dozens of COVID-19 infections were found this month.

During the period, residents should largely keep their movements within residential compounds, companies are encouraged to have their employees working remotely or living at their workplace, and various entertainment and cultural venues will be suspended, the government said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

