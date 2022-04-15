Left Menu

Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya dresses up as Easter egg

Preparations for Easter have begun full swing at the residence of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:15 IST
Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya dresses up as Easter egg
Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations for Easter have begun full swing at the residence of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. On Friday, Soha took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of her daughter Inaaya dressed as an Easter egg.

Interestingly, the little one was wrapped in toilet paper. "My little Easter egg is ready to hatch!! #easter #eastereggs," Soha captioned the post.

Inaaya's image has garnered several likes and comments. "Hahahahah. Adorable," a social media user commented.

"awwwwwww," another one wrote. "Love her loads ..my jaan," Soha's sister Saba commented.

Easter Sunday, which commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection from death, is celebrated right after Good Friday, and the Saturday before Easter is also considered holy by many and is called Holy Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022