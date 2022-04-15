Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya dresses up as Easter egg

Preparations for Easter have begun full swing at the residence of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. On Friday, Soha took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of her daughter Inaaya dressed as an Easter egg.

Interestingly, the little one was wrapped in toilet paper. "My little Easter egg is ready to hatch!! #easter #eastereggs," Soha captioned the post.

Inaaya's image has garnered several likes and comments. "Hahahahah. Adorable," a social media user commented.

"awwwwwww," another one wrote. "Love her loads ..my jaan," Soha's sister Saba commented.

Easter Sunday, which commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection from death, is celebrated right after Good Friday, and the Saturday before Easter is also considered holy by many and is called Holy Saturday. (ANI)

