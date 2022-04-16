Inside Edge Season 4: “Karan has a lot of material” for next season, says Kanishk Varma

Indian sports drama Inside Edge acquired a huge fan base globally after its debut in July 2017. The second and third seasons premiered on December 6, 2019, and December 3, 2021, respectively.

After the success of three seasons, fans are looking forward to seeing an even more interesting Inside Edge Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Inside Edge received positive reviews and was nominated for Best Drama series at the 46th International Emmy Awards. India Today called the series "perfectly cast and technically first-rate."

The series centers on the Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional T20 cricket team, whose owners operate a league-wide spot-fixing syndicate. Inside Edge stars an ensemble cast, featuring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, Manu Rishi, AmitSial, Karan Oberoi, and Asha Saini. The series is produced jointly by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman.

Season 3 ended on a few cliffhangers, which left fans waiting for Inside Edge Season 4. Unfortunately, there is no official announcement on the renewal of the fourth season. However, it is expected that Amazon Prime Video will eventually come with Season 4. Many of the cast and crew members are hopeful about the future of the series.

After the release of Season 3, creator Karan Anshuman revealed in an interview with Firstpost that if Inside Edge Season 4 comes, he will do it.

"If there's a season 4, I'll be obviously going for it. Cricket is never short of drama and drama around cricket is always amazing. So yes, I'll be looking forward to taking up the fourth season if it happens!

While Kanishk Varma, the director of Inside Edge Season 3, remarked, "I have always joked that if ever there's a Season 4, I would be the director. But jokes apart, I think it would be great. I know for a fact that Karan has a lot of material that he can use for the next season. The whole franchise is so personal to me, it's like a family and I would even bribe Karan to let me direct the season."

Although Karan Oberoi (played as Imtiaz Khan) was absent in the third season, according to his comments in 2020, he would love to work in the series in the future. Considering all the factors, there is a strong probability for Inside Edge Season 4.

If Inside Edge Season 4 gets approval from Amazon Prime, it could release sometime in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023. Almost all the main cast members would likely return to their respective roles.

Currently, there are no updates on Inside Edge season 4. We'll keep you up to date as soon as we acquire any fresh information. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for the most recent news and more updates on the Indian series.

Also Read: The Boys Season 3 could be 'weird'! Makers & actors talk about the upcoming season