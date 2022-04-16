The Boys Season 3 could be ‘weird’! Makers & actors talk about the upcoming season

Popular Amazon Prime Video streaming superhero series The Boys Season 3 is gearing up for release on June 3, 2022. The first trailer for the U/A-rated superhero drama already arrived.

The Boys Season 3 will reveal the history of Vought International. According to showrunner Eric Kripke, it would be interesting to see what Vought was like in the 60s and 70s and 80s.

Based on the comic book series of the same name by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, The Boys has aired two successful seasons so far. The Boys Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated of Amazon Prime Video in recent memory. The viewers throughout the world are eager to know what Season 3 is all about. Every time you search for 'The Boys Season 3' over the internet, you will get new updates.

The Boys is set in a universe where super-powered individuals are recognized as heroes by the general public and work for the powerful corporation Vought International, which markets and monetizes them. Outside of their heroic personas, most are arrogant and corrupt. The series primarily focuses on two groups: the Seven, Vought's premier superhero team, and the eponymous Boys, vigilantes looking to bring down Vought and its corrupt superheroes.

While The Boys Season 3 will focus more on Vought International, fans will also see the first superhero Solider Boy Jensen Ackles. No doubt Jensen Ackles is the biggest addition to the casting list of The Boys 3.

The Boys Season 3 will bring back the leads Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as John/Homelander, and Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight. The other actors to reprise their roles in The Boys Season 3 include Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) and TomerKapon (Frenchie).

While answering a question from reporters during the SXSW Festival about his willingness to work in The Boys if new seasons come in the future,, Chace Crawford said to EW, "I can't give too much away." But then, he added, "It's weird."

Jensen Ackles, who will serve as Captain America-esquesupe Soldier Boy, quoted a text message he received from Crawford."I remember reading that stuff [in the script] and you sent me a text message. And I have to go find it, but I think it was something like, 'I don't know how I'm gonna be able to work after this,'" said Jensen Ackles.

"I think I did send that," Crawford confirmed.

Ackles also revealed The Boys Season 3 will bring more absurd shenanigans to the viewers.

On the other hand, according to Eric Kripke the series' writing staff never goes into a given episode or season with the intention of upping the violent ante.

"We genuinely don't have conversations about trying to top ourselves," Kripke tells Den of Geek during the show's appearance at SXSW 2022. "I think it's dangerous because if you're working to go bigger and bigger it's an unsustainable pattern. Eighty percent of the conversation in the room is 'how do we go deeper with the characters and how do we put them through existential crises?'"

He also revealed, "The very first 15 minutes of episode 1 is by far the craziest thing we've ever done…like, by a mile. It's a weird almost James Bond kind of opening. It's its own adventure before you start the season. The hard stuff is figuring out the arcs. The fun stuff is figuring out the exploding bodies."

The Boys Season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 3, 2022, with the first three episodes. The remaining episodes will be released weekly on the service until the finale on July 8.

