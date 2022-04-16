Bhumi Pednekar gets 'emotional' every time she listens to 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage'

'Moh Moh ke Dhaage', a melodious song that has the power to touch heartstrings is giving major nostalgia to actor Bhumi Pednekar of her debutante days. After working as an assistant film director at Yash Raj Films, in 2015 Bhumi Pednekar got the opportunity to make her debut film as a female lead actor paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the national award-winning film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha.'

The 32-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle while she was listening to Papon's version of 'Moh Moh ke Dhaage' on the radio inside her car. Bhumi posted an IG story, and wrote, "Everytime Moh Moh Ke Dhaage plays on the radio it makes me emotional... This feeling will never get old."

The romantic song crooned by Papon featured Bhumi alongside Ayushmann in the movie. Helmed by Sharat Katariya, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' revolves around a school dropout named Prem, essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana, who reluctantly marries the educated but overweight Sandhya (Bhumi). The couple comes closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'Badhaai Do' has an impressive lineup of films in the pipeline including 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bheed', and 'Bhakshak'. (ANI)

