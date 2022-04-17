Left Menu

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

A man and his wife were killed here allegedly by their nephew after they intervened in an argument between him and his wife, police said on Sunday.The incident took place in Chandwapur village in Payagpur area on Saturday night.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 17-04-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 17:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man and his wife were killed here allegedly by their nephew after they intervened in an argument between him and his wife, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Chandwapur village in Payagpur area on Saturday night. The deceased have been identified as Shyam Manohar (48) and his wife Shyama Devi (41), they said.

The accused, Inder, is on the run, the police said.

Manohar and his wife intervened in an argument between Inder and his wife. Angered by this, Inder attacked them with a spade, said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar.

Manohar died on the spot. His wife was rushed to a hospital from where she was referred to Lucknow but she died on the way, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Inder and three others on the basis of a complaint filed by Manohar's son Nanbabu, the police said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, they said.

