Taapsee Pannu finishes shooting for Sudhir Mishra's short film

It's a wrap for Taapsee Pannu's yet-to-be-titled short film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 12:46 IST
Taapsee Pannu finishes shooting for Sudhir Mishra's short film
Taapsee Pannu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's a wrap for Taapsee Pannu's yet-to-be-titled short film. Helmed by Sudhir Mishra, the short film is a part of Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha's produced untitled anthology.

Sharing her experience of working on the project, Taapsee said, "It was a wonderful experience shooting this beautiful movie. We had a ball of a time, creating memories of a lifetime. Filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha are institutions who enhance your craft and for me, every day was dedicated to learning and evolving as an artist." Sudhir Mishra, too, talked about the film and his experience of collaborating with Taapsee.

"From the first draft, I knew I wanted Taapsee to do the film. We had such a great time working on the film. Together we have made a film with all our heart and we hope it connects with the world," he said. The anthology is said to showcase emotional stories of love and compassion with the pandemic as a backdrop. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

