Left Menu

Jamie Chung, Sophia Bush board Bryan Greenberg's directorial debut project 'Junction'

'Lovecraft Country' actor Jamie Chung and 'The Hitcher' actor Sophia Bush have joined the cast of Bryan Greenberg's directorial debut project 'Junction'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:34 IST
Jamie Chung, Sophia Bush board Bryan Greenberg's directorial debut project 'Junction'
Jamie Chung, Sophia Bush (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Lovecraft Country' actor Jamie Chung and 'The Hitcher' actor Sophia Bush have joined the cast of Bryan Greenberg's directorial debut project 'Junction'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the opioid drama is about Big Pharma and its impact on American health care.

The movie will address the opioid crisis in America from three different points of view: the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, a doctor, and a patient. "Each character comes face to face with their decisions and their role in the epidemic,' as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Verdi Productions and Public School Productions are producing the project, which is set to shoot this spring in Rhode Island. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chad A Verdi is producing the film along with Aaron Kaufman, Anthony Gudas, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr, Paul Luba, Scott Annan, and Thomas Sandgaard of The Sandgaard Foundation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022