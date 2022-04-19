Left Menu

Ram Charan organises langar at Golden Temple post massive success of 'RRR'

Actor Ram Charan has been winning hearts for his gesture of organising langar at Amritsar's Golden Temple recently.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 15:17 IST
Ram Charan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ram Charan has been winning hearts for his gesture of organising langar at Amritsar's Golden Temple recently. Ram Charan's wife Upasana took to Instagram and shared a video featuring her visit to the holy place.

She also spoke about the langar seva organised by Ram Charan and shared that she represented him as he was shooting for 'RC15'. "As a mark of gratitude Mr.C hosted a langar seva at the golden temple in Amritsar. I had the privilege and opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC 15. This truly fed my soul. Rc and I feel blessed with your love and accept it with humility @alwaysramcharan," she wrote.

The Gurudwara Committee also gifted a portrait of the Golden Temple to Upasana. After learning about the langar seva, fans lauded Ram Charan for his selfless gesture.

"God bless him. He is truly a star," a social media user commented. "Through all the little little things you both inspire us to become better version of ourselves," another one wrote.

Earlier this year, Ram Charan visited the pilgrimage with the cast of 'RRR'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

