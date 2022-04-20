Yoodlee Films announces a Punjabi film with Gippy Grewal

Production house Yoodlee Films on Wednesday announced a Punjabi film featuring Gippy Grewal.

The yet-to-be titled film is directed by Amarpreet Chabbra, who has helmed TV series ''Saas Bina Sasural'', ''Baalveer'', and is written by acclaimed writer-actor Naresh Kathooria, who is known for superhits like “Carry On Jatta” franchise, “Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh”, “Bhaji In Problem”, “Mr & Mrs 420” among others.

Yoodlee Films, the cinematic arm of Saregama India has been exploring the regional movie-scape with films in Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi and now in Punjabi cinema, said Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films, Saregama India.

“Gippy Grewal has been leading a creative renaissance in the Punjabi film industry for many years with unique storylines in hit films. This project strengthens our commitment to bring quality Punjabi cinema to audiences around the world,” Kumar said in a statement.

Grewal, best known for films like ''Carry On Jatta'', ''Lucky Di Unlucky Story'', ''Bhaji in Problem'' and ''Jatt James Bond'' among others, said he is happy to have collaborated with Yoodlee Films on this film.

“Punjabi cinema is making huge strides and has a growing fan base not just across India but abroad as well and Yoodlee Films genuinely wants to add to this movement by co-creating quality films with regional talent. I respect this approach and am glad that we will be working together,” Grewal said.

The upcoming feature will also star the actor’s son Shinda Grewal, who was recently seen in the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer “Honsla Rakh”.

Chabbra said it is great to push the envelope in Punjabi cinema and work with a team that wants to add to the resurgence of fresh ideas in the industry.

The film will go on the floors between July and August 2022 and will release in February 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)