Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episodes 19 & 20: Release date, synopsis & recaps

Chicago P.D. Season 9 started airing on September 22, 2021. New episodes of Chicago P.D. air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. After a break, the Intelligence Unit is coming back with its first episode this month.

The second half of Chicago P.D. Season 9 shows that Upton and Halstead are married. Burgess and Ruzek are co-parenting Makayla successfully, while Atwater finds a love interest. Tracy Spiridakos finds a family within the Intelligence Unit.

In the last few episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 9, the unit was trying to discover who abducted Makayla. They found that her incarcerated biological father Tariq arranged the kidnapping for ransom money from Theo. Burgess and Ruzek clashed over how to get Makayla back.

However, Ruzek's search for the daughter of an old family friend leads the team into a serious drug investigation. Burgess and Ruzek struggle to move on from the emotional aftermath of Makayla's abduction.

Besides, the team finds that a young man is fatally shot outside the bakery of Javier Eskano, the Los Temidos kingpin the Intelligence Unit starts investigation. Meanwhile, Voight leans on his CI Anna to figure out if the shooter and Eskano are connected. Complications and suspicions arise when the shooter, wounded earlier by Halstead, returns to the bakery seeking aid, forcing Voight and Anna to make some tough decisions in order to get closer to Eskano.

Meanwhile, Halstead takes a new recruit under his wing during an investigation; the dynamics are challenging. The recruited person has a complicated past.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 19

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 19 is titled "Fool's Gold". Here is the synopsis of Chicago P.D. S9 E19– "After the murder of a wealthy Chicago man, Atwater and the team dig in to uncover the truth, suspecting there is more to the story than meets the eye."

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 20

Chicago P.D. S9 E19 synopsis: "Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit, led by Sgt. Hank Voight, investigates the city's most formidable offenses, but as they seek truth, Voight must adapt to a transforming criminal justice system in the midst of change." (by Rotten Tomato)

The Mystery & Thriller crime drama Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 19 and Episode 20 is set to release on April 20 and May 19, 2022, respectively, on NBC. Stay tuned for more updates!

