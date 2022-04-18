Succession Season 4’s scripts almost finished, filming to commence in June!

Fans won't have to wait for long to see Succession Season 4, as reportedly the series writers have almost completed writing its script. The executive producer and the writer of Succession, Georgia Pritchett tweeted "We've almost finished writing Season 4..."

In the tweet, Pritchett also shared Smith-Cameron's post addressing the show from the movie 'Straight Outta Compton' while announcing the news. Follow the post below:

The story of Logan Roy's family war is now at its peak. Fans are eagerly waiting for the end of the Roy family war. Succession follows the Roy family, who are the owners of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The Logan Roy's (played by Brian Cox) children fight back to get control of the company. Succession Season 3 left us with many cliffhangers.

Succession Season 3 ends with Logan Roy exiling his children from WayStar RoyCo by renegotiating his divorce settlement. His decision could lose his children from his properly and millions, as they are now no longer entitled to inherit the company once he passes away.

Kendall (Jeremy Strong) had already declared war against his father, and now it seems both Siobhan (played by Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) will join him in the fight.

Pritchett previously told the fourth season could be the last installment of the series but Succession Season 4 might not end the story because there could be more seasons in the future. Later she stated that she believes there could be two more seasons of the satirical black comedy-drama.

"I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four," Pritchett told The Times during the end of filming Season 3.

The team for HBO's Succession Season 4 is planning for June 2022 filming. Alan Ruck plays Connor Roy, media mogul Logan Roy's eldest son from his first marriage. He told Variety that the Season 4 cast members are preparing for the June filming.

"I think the end of June is what we've scheduled right now, and I wish I could tell you more than that. All I know is there's definitely a season 4 - there may be a season 5," Ruck said.

As for its cast list, fans will see Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), Greg (Nicholas Braun), Gerri (J Smith Cameron), Frank (Peter Friedman), Karl (David Rasche), and Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) in Succession Season 4, although it's not revealed yet.

While the release date has not been revealed yet, we can assume it might get a premiere date at the end of 2022 or in early 2023. The assumption is based on recent reports that the production will start in June 2022.

