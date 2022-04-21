Left Menu

Helen Mirren dramedy 'The Duke' tells true tale of humane thief

An unlikely art heist by a compassionate cab driver over 60 years ago is now a fun dramedy starring British actors Dame Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent. "The Duke," out in New York and Los Angeles theaters on Friday, follows 60-year-old Kempton Bunton as he steals Spanish master Francisco de Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London in 1961.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 00:33 IST
Helen Mirren dramedy 'The Duke' tells true tale of humane thief

An unlikely art heist by a compassionate cab driver over 60 years ago is now a fun dramedy starring British actors Dame Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent.

"The Duke," out in New York and Los Angeles theaters on Friday, follows 60-year-old Kempton Bunton as he steals Spanish master Francisco de Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London in 1961. The thief sends ransom notes saying he will return the painting on condition that the British government invests more for elderly care.

"I didn't know anything about this story. I was like, really? Did this really happen?" said Mirren. "That's what makes it a great story. You couldn't sell it as a fiction," added Broadbent.

The filming wrapped right before COVID shutdowns in 2020. "I remember what filming was like. It was gorgeous," Broadbent said. "It was fun and it was a delight."

"It was that last moment of freedom and easy access with each other," added Mirren. Director Roger Michell passed away in September at age 65.

The film is part of New York's Angelika Film Center and Sony Pictures Classics 'Bring A Friend Back To The Movies' initiative to encourage audiences to return to the theater.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
Sun emits massive solar flare with potential to impact satellite communications: CESSI

Sun emits massive solar flare with potential to impact satellite communicati...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022