Can we expect Russian Doll Season 3? (Find out what Lyonne admitted said earlier)

After a three-year wait, finally Russian Doll Season 2 was launched on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. At the end of Russian Doll Season 2, Nadia took another crazy planetary ride, boarding a subway train, which took her into the past.

Russian Doll Season 1 and Season 2 are streaming now exclusively on Netflix. We don't want to give away spoilers, but we could say, after watching Russian Doll Season 2, fans will definitely want more tales of Nadia's (Natasha Lyonne) adventure in the future.

Currently, Netflix has not announced Russian Doll Season 3. But earlier, the writers and the creators hinted on Season 3.

Back in 2019, before the release of the first season, Natasha Lyonne admitted that the writing team had a plan for making three seasons. When asked how she envisions the three-season series, she answered to THR:

"I see it quite concretely, and it will be interesting to see what evolves. The beauty of the power of the writers room is that Alan [Charlie Barnett] was a very different character in the original pitch and pilot. Month two of the room is where he really came alive. Before then, he had been a whole variety of other figures and now, looking back, imagining that show without Alan is almost impossible."

Lyonne continued: "Because of that experience, I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles and ends. Maybe it's only two seasons. Maybe it's four seasons. Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three."

However, it's too early to predict Russian Doll Season 3. The first season of the series premiered on February 1, 2019, and the announcement of the series' renewal for Season 2 came in June of the same year. Therefore if it happens we have to wait for few months for an official announcement about Russian Season 3.

