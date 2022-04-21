The Flight Attendant Season 2: Countdown for release starts! Get last minutes updates

The brand new season of the mystery-thriller television series, The Flight Attendant Season 2 is ready for takeoff! After its HBO debut in 2020, flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is finally landing on HBO on April 21, 2022, in The Flight Attendant Season 2. Here's everything you must know before watching the series today.

HBO is releasing two episodes of The Flight Attendant Season 2on April 21 and then again on April 28, followed by weekly episodes concluding on May 26. The streamer announced the news via Instagram on March 17 with the caption "New city, new job, and even more secrets. Buckle up, Season 2 is landing April 21 on HBO Max."

The Flight Attendant is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. Season one was released on HBO Max on November 26, 2020, and it was renewed for second season in December 2020. The Flight Attendant Season 2 has got a new showrunner called Natalie Chaidez, who is likely to explore Cassie's sobriety in the second season.

The debut season ends with Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic air stewardess who was caught by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and asked about the Bangkok hotel murder. The Flight Attendant Season 2 will show a new story around Cassie.

While speaking about Cassie Bowden to TV Line, the Showrunner Steve Yockey said that Season 2 will focus on "Cassie's emotional journey".

"The first thing that we thought about for Season 2 is: What's Cassie's emotional journey? And it was

Steve Yockey told Variety, "I think that the way forward, really, for us if we decide to do another one is that it would be another adventure for Cassie, much like a Hitchcock character: how did she stumble into another misadventure and get caught up in it?"

He added, "It may look a little different because she's really trying to live a sober life and make better choices, but you saw in the show she chooses the crazy thing a lot of the time and that doesn't all have to do with alcohol."

He explained: "At the end of Season 1, she's got her white chip, she's been sober for a day, and aren't we all excited for her? But it's a lot more work than that, and it takes a long time. As thoughtfully as we could within our show, we wanted to lean into the process of recovery. So, if Season 1 was a journey to recovery, Season 2 is navigating that recovery."

In addition, Cuoco said The Flight Attendant Season 2 will not disappoint fans. The new episodes will further explore Cassie's opportunity with the CIA.

"This is not all of a sudden going to be Cassie is a superspy," she told EW. "I think there will be a little bit of the CIA-asset stuff, on the side."

Here's the official synopsis of The Flight Attendant Season 1.

"American flight attendant Cassie Bowden is a reckless alcoholic who drinks during flights and spends her time off with strangers, including her passengers. When she wakes up in a hotel room in Bangkok with a hangover from the night before, she discovers the dead body of a man who was on her last flight lying next to her, his throat slashed. Afraid to call the police, she cleans up the crime scene, then joins the other airline crew traveling to the airport. In New York City, she is met by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents who question her about the layover in Bangkok. Still unable to piece the night together, and suffering intermittent flashbacks/hallucinations about it, she begins to wonder who the killer could be."

As for The Flight Attendant Season 2 cast, while Cuoco will be back as Cassie Bowden, fans will see Griffin Matthews (as Shane Evans), Michiel Huisman (Alex), Zosia Mamet (Annie), T. R. Knight (Davey), Michelle Gomez (Miranda), Colin Woodell (Buckley), Merle Dandridge (Kim), Nolan Gerard Funk (Van White) and Rosie Perez (Megan) in the series.

Catch up The Flight Attendant Season 2 on HBO Max on April 21, 2022!

