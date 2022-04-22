The Tourist Season 2: Will Eliot survive and settle with Helen?

The BBC broadcasted the thriller series 'The Tourist' in January 2022. In March, the series was officially renewed for a second season. The drama has become one of the highest-rated BBC shows of 2022 so far. With an overall 18 million views, the series also became the third most successful drama launch for the iPlayer. Fans' favorite Jamie Dornan is returning to TheTourist Season 2. Here's everything we know until today.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dornan said he would "love" to reprise his role, and creators Harry and Jack Williams told The Radio Times they were "not done" with the "world and tone" of The Tourist.

Possible plotline of The Tourist Season 2

The Tourist Season 2 is likely to clear the cliffhangers from the first season, which ends with Elliot's overdose. He drank a bottle of vodka and swallowed lots of pills in an attempt to suicide, after having found out that he was a drug trafficker before losing his memory.

However, Constable Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald) decided to give him another chance by sending him a burrito emoji. Will he survive and settle with Helen (Danielle Macdonald)? Elliot's fate will be revealed in The Tourist Season 2. Fans will have to wait for the release.

Harry Williams and Jack Williams will once again be penning the scripts. Before the first season aired, the duo talked about the possible ideas for The Tourist Season 2.

"I would love to make this show again with these people," Harry said. "I'm not entirely sure it's possible. I love the tone, I love the world. It's been our lives for three years and we've been very, very involved with it, more so than any other show."

His brother Jack added: "We are talking about how we could return to this world, aren't we?" with Harry replying: "Yeah, this world and this tone. I feel like we're not done with that. In terms of the story, we'll see how it goes if people like it."

The Tourist Season 2 cast

As for the cast, Jamie Dornan already confirmed he is returning as Elliot. Similarly, according to the cliffhangers, we expect Danielle Macdonald may return as Constable Helen Chambers in Tourist Season 2. Hopefully, we will see Damon Herriman as DI Lachlan Rogers, who was jailed for murdering Rodney Lammon.

Despite the fact that the production for The Tourist Season 2 is yet to begin, it could get a 2023 release date. As of now, there are no official updates on the release date of the series.

