Jesse Williams, Sarah Drew to return for 'Grey's Anatomy' season finale

Actors Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew will be returning as Jackson and April for the finale of Greys Anatomy season 18.The final episode of the upcoming season of the medical drama will premiere on May 26 on ABC.The network shared the news on the shows official Twitter page.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-04-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 10:51 IST
Jesse Williams Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actors Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew will be returning as Jackson and April for the finale of ''Grey's Anatomy'' season 18.

The final episode of the upcoming season of the medical drama will premiere on May 26 on ABC.

The network shared the news on the show's official Twitter page. ''So I heard you've been missing Japril... Don't miss these two back on your screens for the #GreysAnatomy Season Finale!'' the post read.

Williams left "Grey's Anatomy" last season, having played Jackson since the show's sixth season. Drew, who had departed the show in 2018, returned as April Kepner to help give Jackson a proper sendoff by reuniting one of the show's most popular couples, "Japril." The series, created by Shonda Rhimes, also features Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr in the lead. ''Grey's Anatomy'' has already been renewed by the network for season 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

