Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty joins Rohit Shetty’s web series 'India Police Force'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 12:09 IST
Shilpa Shetty joins Rohit Shetty’s web series 'India Police Force'
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra has boarded the cast of Rohit Shetty's debut series "India Police Force", the filmmaker announced on Saturday.

Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series has been set up at streaming service Prime Video and is headlined by "Shershaah" star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer.

According to the makers, "Indian Police Force" pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe.

Rohit Shetty shared the news of Shilpa Shetty joining the project in an Instagram post, alongside a picture of her from the set holding a gun.

''Welcome to the squad Shilpa! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High speed chases and YES! Flying Cars...INDIAN POLICE FORCE #FilmingNow @sidmalhotra @theshilpashetty @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez," the caption read.

Shetty's cop universe includes two ''Singham'' films, headlined by Ajay Devgn, as well as Ranveer Singh-starrer ''Simmba'' and ''Sooryavanshi'', which featured Akshay Kumar. The 46-year-old actor said she is thrilled to join Rohit Shetty's cinematic universe with the show, which marks her OTT debut as well.

''Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming! @itsrohitshetty @sidmalhotra @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez," she wrote.

The eight-part series is also the first OTT project of Malhotra.

The shooting of "Indian Police Force", an Amazon Original series in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez, is currently underway in Mumbai.

The show is most likely to be released next year on Prime Video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022