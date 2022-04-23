Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin’s Punjabi film ‘Honeymoon’ to release on Oct 25

Actors Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin-starrer Punjabi film “Honeymoon” is set to release theatrically on October 25, the makers announced on Saturday.

The romantic-comedy, directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra of TV series “Saas Bina Sasural” fame, is jointy produced by Bhushan Kumar and Harman Baweja. Written by Naresh Kathooria, “Honeymoon” revolves around the story of the married couple Deep and Sukh who want to go on their honeymoon.

“But Deep’s naive and extended family, blissfully unaware of what a honeymoon actually entails, tag along with the newlyweds, as they have never been out of their village. And thus begins a mad ride of 16 people travelling together on the honeymoon which is only meant for the lovebirds,” the official synopsis read.

Actors Karamjit Anmol, Nirmal Rishi, Sardar Sohi, Harby Sangha, Seema Kaushal and Nasir Chinyoti round out the cast.

“Honeymoon” is also produced by Krishan Kumar and Vicky Bahri.

