Showtime severs ties with 'American Gigolo' showrunner David Hollander

Showtime and Paramount Television Studios have decided to end creative collaborations with David Hollander, the brain behind one of the network's most successful shows ''Ray Donovan''.

Hollander was set to serve as developer, director, executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Showtime series ''American Gigolo'', the reboot of the popular Richard Gere-led 1980 movie.

According to Deadline, the network's decision comes in the wake of an investigation into allegations of misconduct against Hollander. The exact nature of the misconduct is not clear. “David Hollander is no longer on the drama series 'American Gigolo' and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him,” a representative of Showtime and Paramount said in a statement. Production on ''American Gigolo'' series, headlined by Jon Bernthal, is expected to continue with co-executive producer David Bar Katz taking over as showrunner. Hollander penned and directed the pilot for the show, a present-day reimagining of the iconic film. Bernthal plays Julian Kaye, who is introduced 15 years after he was arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle, his one true love, played by Gretchen Mol.

The cast also features Rosie O'Donnell, Lizzie Brochere, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser and Wayne Brady.

