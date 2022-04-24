Asha Bhosle recalls how Lata Mangeshkar once worked despite suffering from 104-degree fever

Work was undoubtedly worship for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She began her career in 1942 at the age of 13 and gave over seven decades to the music world. Although India's nightingale is no more with us, her huge body of work will be remembered forever. On Sunday, the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony took place in Mumbai, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi and family members of Lata Mangeshkar including sister Asha Bhosle paid heartfelt tributes to the Queen of Melody, who breathed her last on February 6 following multiple organ failure.

In her emotional speech, Asha Bhosle recalled her fond memories associated with Lata Mangeshkar. She also appreciated Lata Mangeshkar's immense love for her work, revealing how she had once worked despite suffering from a 104-degree fever. "Woh bhaut jaldi kaam pe lag gayi..ek baar ki baat hai Lata didi ko 104 bukhar hua wa tha. Maa ne unse kaha ki aaj shooting pe mat jaa tabiyat theek nahin.... par didi ne kaha nhi maa mujhe jana padega aur woh itne tapte bukhar me bhi gayi aur kaam kiya...Uska kaam tha us time pari banke upar se latakte hue gaana gaana tha... kitna kasht karna padta hai ek artist ko aur usne woh kia (She started working very young. I remember once she had a 104 fever, maa told her to don't go for shooting as her health is not okay, but didi refused and went for the shoot. How much trouble one has to do as an artist and she did that," Asha Bhosle shared.

While talking about her sister, Asha Bhosle also hummed to the tunes of Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen song 'Aayega Aanewala'. The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award was instituted in the memory and honour of Lata Mangeshkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his selfless service to the nation. (ANI)

