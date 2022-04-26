Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan's comedy in 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' trailer leaves netizens in splits

Praises have been pouring in for Kartik Aaryan ever since the trailer of his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' released on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:13 IST
Kartik Aaryan's comedy in 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' trailer leaves netizens in splits
Poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Praises have been pouring in for Kartik Aaryan ever since the trailer of his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' released on Tuesday morning. The three-minute long trailer begins with a haunting track and a warning from Tabu that Manjulika is back after 15 years.

Then enters Kartik who claims that he can see dead people. Kiara Advani also marked her presence in the trailer and she is the new manjulika of 'Bhool Bhulaiya' world. The glimpses of Kartik, Tabu and Kiara's performance have left netizens in splits.

"Super entertaining," a social media user commented. "Hahahaha...this is so humorous," another one wrote.

Helmed by Anees Azmee, the film is the second installment of the popular 2007 horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Rajpal Yadav, who featured in the original film, is also a part of the new version. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022