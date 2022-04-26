Kartik Aaryan's comedy in 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' trailer leaves netizens in splits

Praises have been pouring in for Kartik Aaryan ever since the trailer of his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' released on Tuesday morning. The three-minute long trailer begins with a haunting track and a warning from Tabu that Manjulika is back after 15 years.

Then enters Kartik who claims that he can see dead people. Kiara Advani also marked her presence in the trailer and she is the new manjulika of 'Bhool Bhulaiya' world. The glimpses of Kartik, Tabu and Kiara's performance have left netizens in splits.

"Super entertaining," a social media user commented. "Hahahaha...this is so humorous," another one wrote.

Helmed by Anees Azmee, the film is the second installment of the popular 2007 horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Rajpal Yadav, who featured in the original film, is also a part of the new version. (ANI)

