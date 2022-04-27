Left Menu

Margot Robbie-led 'Barbie' to release in July 2023, Warner Bros drops first photo

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-04-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 11:20 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Margot Robbie's much-awaited movie ''Barbie'' will make its debut in US theatres in July 2023.

During Warner Bros' presentation at the CinemaCon on Tuesday night, the Hollywood studio announced that the movie will release on July 21, 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

Robbie is portraying the fashion-forward doll from Mattel in the romantic comedy movie, which also features Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera.

The studio also shared Robbie's first look which sees her in a pink convertible, wearing a blue dress and a polka dot headband behind the wheel.

The movie's cast also includes Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou.

In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are also on board as producers.

LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz will serve as executive producers.

