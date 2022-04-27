Left Menu

10-year-old Delhi boy on 2,500-km cycling expedition to spread message of Netaji

I want to serve the country, he said.

PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 27-04-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 11:40 IST
10-year-old Delhi boy on 2,500-km cycling expedition to spread message of Netaji

At an age in which children are usually busy watching cartoons or playing video games, 10-year-old Arab Bharadwaj of Delhi has embarked on a cycling trip of 2,500 km to spread the message of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Arab, a class 6 student, started his journey on April 14 at Moirang in Manipur where Bose's Indian National Army (INA) raised the tricolour on April 14, 1944.

Accompanied by his father Atul M Bharadwaj -- a doctor, he reached Alipurduar in West Bengal on his bicycle on Tuesday.

Arab said that he was inspired by Bose's fight for India's Independence.

''When I was in class 2, my grandfather started telling me stories about our freedom fighters. He gave me many books about the country's freedom struggle. It was at that time that I got inspired by Netaji and his fight for the country,'' he said.

''I wanted to do something on the 75th year of India's Independence, and the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji,'' he added.

Arab said that his family supported his idea of the cycling trip with his father accompanying him on the journey.

The cycling expedition, which will conclude at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, aims to spread the message of national unity, he said.

Arab said that he wants to join the Army in the future. ''I want to serve the country,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022