Left Menu

Vikramaditya Motwane sets series 'Jubilee' with Prime Video

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 18:37 IST
Vikramaditya Motwane sets series 'Jubilee' with Prime Video
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming service Prime Video on Thursday unveiled new show ''Jubilee'' from filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.

The streamer announced the new series, created by Motwane and Soumik Sen, during the Prime Video Presents India event here.

Motwane, known for movies like ''Udaan'', ''Lootera'', ''Trapped'' and ''AK vs AK'' as well as Netflix's hit series ''Sacred Games'', will also direct the series featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Written by Atul Sabharwal, ''Jubilee'' is set in a newly independent India. The fictional period drama, Motwane's first collaboration with the streamer, will explore the stories and dreams that gave birth to Bollywood as we know it.

The show will be produced by Reliance Entertainment Studios.

The streamer also unveiled three more shows during the event -- ''PI Meena'', ''Happy Family: Conditions Apply'' and ''Shehar Lakhot''.

''A Suitable Boy'' star Tanya Maniktala will headline ''PI Meena'', which comes from director Debaloy Bhattacharya and writer Arindam Mitra.

The show will also feature Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Samir Soni.

It follows a young, troubled, female private investigator who gets thrown into a world where she has to fathom the unfathomable and find herself.

''P.I. Meena'' is produced by QED Films.

''Happy Family: Conditions Apply'' will feature actors Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni and Ayesha Jhulka.

Created and produced by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia, the show is a light-hearted family comedy about a quirky but lovable joint family that is always at loggerheads with each other.

''NH 10'' director Navdeep Singh has created and written ''Shehar Lakhot'' in collaboration with Devika Bhagat.

An Offroad Films production, the neo-noir series is about a man who reluctantly returns to his hometown and gets drawn into a cesspool of smoke and mirrors.

The new shows are part of Prime Video's upcoming slate of films and movies, which comprises 41 titles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022